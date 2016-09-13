BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson priced its offering of additional £200 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate bonds

Sept 13 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :

* Priced its offering of additional £200 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate bonds

* Priced its offering by way of a tap of £300 million 3.95% bonds due 2022 issued by kwe on June 30, 2015

* Says new bonds will be issued at a yield of 3.572% and will have an annual fixed coupon of 3.95% Source text - bit.ly/2cTTmf1 Further company coverage: