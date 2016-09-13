BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson priced its offering of additional £200 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate bonds

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :
* Priced its offering of additional £200 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed rate bonds
* Priced its offering by way of a tap of £300 million 3.95% bonds due 2022 issued by kwe on June 30, 2015
* Says new bonds will be issued at a yield of 3.572% and will have an annual fixed coupon of 3.95% Source text - bit.ly/2cTTmf1 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
