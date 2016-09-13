BRIEF-W&T Offshore entered into a 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement on September 7

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 W&T Offshore Inc :
* On September 7, 2016 company entered into a 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement
* 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement provides for term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million
* 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement matures on november 15, 2019
* Loans under 1.5 lien term loan credit agreement bear interest at a rate per annum equal to 11.00% Source text - bit.ly/2cXGRxA Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
