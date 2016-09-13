BRIEF-Heritage Commerce enters exchange agreements

Sept 13 Heritage Commerce Corp :

* On September 12, Heritage Commerce Corp, holding company for Heritage Bank Of Commerce, entered into exchange agreements

* Agreements provide for exchange of 21,003.75 shares of HCC series C convertible perpetual preferred stock, no par value- sec filing

* Exchange of HCC series C convertible perpetual preferred stock for 5.6 million shares of HCC common stock, no par value

* As a result of exchange transaction, company will have about 37.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding