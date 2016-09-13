BRIEF-Heritage Commerce enters exchange agreements

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Heritage Commerce Corp :
* On September 12, Heritage Commerce Corp, holding company for Heritage Bank Of Commerce, entered into exchange agreements
* Agreements provide for exchange of 21,003.75 shares of HCC series C convertible perpetual preferred stock, no par value- sec filing
* Exchange of HCC series C convertible perpetual preferred stock for 5.6 million shares of HCC common stock, no par value
* As a result of exchange transaction, company will have about 37.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding Source text - bit.ly/2cXHyXE Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.