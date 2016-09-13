版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Community Healthcare files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million

Sept 13 Community Healthcare Trust Inc

Source text - bit.ly/2cqjcDx Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐