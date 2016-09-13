BRIEF-Tintina reports rights offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Tintina Resources Inc :
* Tintina Resources Inc says will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $7.4 million
* Intends to use net proceeds of rights offering to advance black butte copper project and for general working capital purposes
* Says rights will trade on TSX venture exchange under symbol TAU.RT 'commencing on September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
