BRIEF-Tintina reports rights offering

Sept 13 Tintina Resources Inc :

* Tintina Resources Inc says will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $7.4 million

* Intends to use net proceeds of rights offering to advance black butte copper project and for general working capital purposes

* Says rights will trade on TSX venture exchange under symbol TAU.RT 'commencing on September 19, 2016