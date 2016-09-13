版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tintina reports rights offering

Sept 13 Tintina Resources Inc :

* Tintina Resources Inc says will conduct a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $7.4 million

* Intends to use net proceeds of rights offering to advance black butte copper project and for general working capital purposes

* Says rights will trade on TSX venture exchange under symbol TAU.RT 'commencing on September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

