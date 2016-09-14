BRIEF-Exelixis says European commission approves Cabometyx

Sept 14 Exelixis Inc :
* European Commission approves Cabometyx tablets for the
treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma following
VEGF-targeted therapy
* Says approval of Cabometyx in European Union triggers $60
million milestone payment to Exelixis under licensing agreement
with Ipsen
* Says approval allows for marketing of cabometyx in all 28
member states of european union, Norway and Iceland
* Says approval is based on results of large, randomized
phase 3 meteor trial
* Says EC approval of cabometyx allows further development
of cabometyx indications outside of United States, Canada and
Japan
