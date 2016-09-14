BRIEF-Roche to present new OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) multiple sclerosis data

Sept 14 Roche says

* Phase III efficacy results of investigational medicine OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) reinforced by exploratory analyses in two forms of multiple sclerosis

* 75 percent higher proportion of relapsing multiple sclerosis patients achieved No Evidence of Disease Activity (NEDA) with OCREVUS compared with interferon beta-1a (Rebif)

* 47 percent higher proportion of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) patients achieved No Evidence of Progression (NEP) with OCREVUS compared with placebo

* analyses from the three OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) Phase III studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) will be presented during the 32nd congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, September 14-17 in London Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)