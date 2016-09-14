BRIEF-Amdocs acquires three leading technology companies to expand digital offering

Sept 14 Amdocs Ltd :
* Amdocs acquires three leading technology companies to
expand digital offering
* Three similarly priced companies were acquired for a
combined amount of approximately $260 million in cash,net
* Says closed acquisition of three privately owned companies
- Vindicia,Brite:Bill and Pontis
* Together, these acquisitions are expected to contribute
1.5% to 2.0% to total company revenue for full fiscal year 2017
* Deal for approximately $260 million in cash
* Impact of acquisitions on Amdocs' diluted non-GAAP
earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal 2017
* Impact of acquisitions on Amdocs' diluted non-gaap
earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal 2017
* Impact on diluted GAAP EPS for fiscal 2017 will not be
known until after Amdocs completes purchase price allocation
* Expects to incur acquisition-related expenses related to
operating adjustments, restructuring charges and other
acquisition-related costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: