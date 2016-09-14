BRIEF-Luna Gold raises C$6.5 mln from exercise of share purchase warrants

Sept 14 Luna Gold Corp :
* Luna Gold raises C$6.5 million from exercise of share
purchase warrants
* Has raised CDN $6.5 million from exercise by Pacific Road
Resources Fund of 50 million Class B share purchase warrants
* Also raised CDN $6.5 million in part from exercise by
Sandstorm Gold of 12 million Class A share purchase warrants,
strike price of CDN $0.125
* Following its exercise of 12,000,000 warrants, Sandstorm
will own 64 million Luna shares representing 16.5% of
issued,outstanding Luna shares
