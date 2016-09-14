版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare intends to refinance a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under amended senior secured credit facility

Sept 14 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Intends to refinance a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under amended senior secured credit facility Source text: [bit.ly/2cML5Vt] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐