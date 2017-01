Sept 14 Toyota Motor North America Inc

* Conducting a safety recall of approximately 7,600 model year 2016 Toyota Prius vehicles in the u.s.

* A component in the airbag assembly may have been improperly welded and/or misassembled

* All known owners of vehicles involved in recall will be notified beginning in November