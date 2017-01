Sept 14 PNM Resources Inc

* Expected to affirm company's 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per diluted share during investor meet

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S