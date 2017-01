Sept 14 Kennedy Wilson Fund V

* acquires 451 Unit multifamily community in Bellevue, WA for $172m

* Wilson holdings - Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund V acquired 100% interest in liv bel-red, for $172 million

* Wilson Holdings - Fund V invested $58 million of equity, secured a 10-year loan of $115 million through fannie mae at a rate of libor +2.31% for deal

* Wilson Holdings Inc - Kennedy Wilson is a 12% investor in Fund V