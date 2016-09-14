BRIEF-Morgans Hotel Group gets $2.75/share revised takeover proposal

Sept 14 Morgans Hotel Group Co :
* Morgans receives revised takeover proposal and will
adjourn special meeting of stockholders to evaluate
* "Letter reconfirms interest of Bidder V in pursuing an
acquisition of common stock of Morgans for $2.75 per share"
* As part of submission, Bidder V also furnished letter of
intent from new potential financing source which indicated that
financing source is prepared
* Bidder V also provided to Morgans an executed
non-disclosure agreement in form previously requested by company
* "board noted that there are significant concerns with
regard to certainty and timing of any potential transaction with
Bidder V"
* Board has not made, nor does currently propose to make,
change in recommendation in favor of proposed merger with SBEEG
Holdings, LLC
* Bidder V says new potential financing source to provide up
to $500 million in capital to support transaction
