版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel votes in favor of removing boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

Sept 14 U.S. FDA

* 10 Of 19 panelists to FDA vote in favor of removing boxed warning of serious neuropsychiatric side effects on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

* 4 Of 19 panelists to FDA in favor of modifying language of boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

* 5 Of 19 panelists to FDA vote in favor of keeping current boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐