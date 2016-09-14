BRIEF-U.S. FDA panel votes in favor of removing boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

Sept 14 U.S. FDA

* 10 Of 19 panelists to FDA vote in favor of removing boxed warning of serious neuropsychiatric side effects on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

* 4 Of 19 panelists to FDA in favor of modifying language of boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix

* 5 Of 19 panelists to FDA vote in favor of keeping current boxed warning on Pfizer's quit-smoking drug Chantix