2016年 9月 15日

BRIEF-Dominion-Questar receives Wyoming Public Service Commission approval on merger

Sept 14 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Dominion-Questar combination receives Wyoming Public Service Commission approval; companies expect to close on merger september 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

