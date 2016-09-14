版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Julian Singer reports 5.6 pct stake in Aviat Networks

Sept 14 Aviat Networks Inc :

* Purchased Aviat Networks Inc shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text - bit.ly/2cYKTD0 Further company coverage:

