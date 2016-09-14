版本:
BRIEF-Smart REIT redeems $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00 pct series F senior unsecured debentures

Sept 14 Smart Reit

* Redeemed $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00 pct series F senior unsecured debentures due February 1, 2019

* Redeemed $90 million aggregate principal amount of 4.70 pct series G senior unsecured debentures due August 22, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

