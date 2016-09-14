版本:
中国
2016年 9月 15日

BRIEF-Harvest enters settlement agreement with HNR Energia, CT Energy and Petroandina

Sept 14 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :

* On September 8, 2016, company, HNR Energia, CT Energy and Petroandina entered into a settlement agreement

* Settlement agreement intended to resolve Petroandina's claim against Co and HNR Energia in Court of Chancery

* Terms of settlement agreement include sale of Petroandina's interest in Harvest Holding

* Terms of settlement agreement include cross-termination of share purchase agreement

* Terms of settlement agreement include sale of co's Venezuelan interests conditioned on Petroandina closing Source text - bit.ly/2cYNHjw Further company coverage:

