版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-FDA extends PDUFA date for Telotristat Etiprate

Sept 14 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA extends PDUFA date for Telotristat Etiprate for the treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome

* PDUFA goal date extended to February 28, 2017

* In response to an information request from FDA, additional clinical data analyses have been submitted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐