版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Schindler's participation in Also falls below 10 pct

Sept 15 Schindler Holding AG :

* Schindler's participation in ALSO falls below 10 percent

* As previously stated, Schindler intends to reduce its participation in Also to zero

Source text for Eikon:

