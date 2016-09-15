BRIEF-Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 15 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan with Asahi Kasei Pharma
* Will receive an upfront payment of 7 million Swiss francs ($7.19 million) and will be eligible to receive up to approximately 60 million francs (at current exchange rate) of additional payments
* Under terms of agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma is granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize isavuconazole in Japan
* Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered royalties on product sales in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.