BRIEF-Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan

* Basilea announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan with Asahi Kasei Pharma

* Will receive an upfront payment of 7 million Swiss francs ($7.19 million) and will be eligible to receive up to approximately 60 million francs (at current exchange rate) of additional payments

* Under terms of agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma is granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize isavuconazole in Japan

* Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered royalties on product sales in Japan