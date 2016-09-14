版本:
BRIEF-Petromaroc Corporation raises going concern doubt

Sept 14 Petromaroc Corporation Plc

* Says significant doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Currently progressing in completion of conditions precedent of binding sale and purchase agreement with Sound Energy Plc

* Says ministerial approvals in Morocco for purchase agreement have not been obtained

* Says as at June 30, 2016 Company had a working capital deficit of US $0.8 million

* Says continues to negotiate settlement agreements with its sidi Moktar creditors

* Petromaroc Corporation says in order to fund operational commitments due in less than 12 months, Co will be required to complete additional financings

* At this time, company does not have financial resources to repay debentures on maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

