BRIEF-Dryships reports deleveraging transaction and vessel sale

Sept 14 Dryships Inc :

* Dryships inc. announces deleveraging transaction and vessel sale

* Reached an agreement with Sifnos Shareholders Inc. ("sifnos") to convert $8.75 million of outstanding principal amount

* To convert $8.75 million of outstanding principal amount under previously announced secured revolving facility agreement to 3.5 million preferred shares

* Each preferred share will have 100,000 votes

* In addition, Sifnos has agreed to provide a 90 day waiver of any defaults under its revolver

* On September 9, 2016, company delivered to its new owners MV Coronado for a gross price of $4.25 million

* All of net proceeds from MV Coronado sale were used to pay down relevant loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: