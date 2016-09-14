BRIEF-Dryships reports deleveraging transaction and vessel sale

Sept 14 Dryships Inc :
* Dryships inc. announces deleveraging transaction and
vessel sale
* Reached an agreement with Sifnos Shareholders Inc.
("sifnos") to convert $8.75 million of outstanding principal
amount
* To convert $8.75 million of outstanding principal amount
under previously announced secured revolving facility agreement
to 3.5 million preferred shares
* Each preferred share will have 100,000 votes
* In addition, Sifnos has agreed to provide a 90 day waiver
of any defaults under its revolver
* On September 9, 2016, company delivered to its new owners
MV Coronado for a gross price of $4.25 million
* All of net proceeds from MV Coronado sale were used to pay
down relevant loan facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: