Sept 14 RR Donnelley & Sons Co :

* RR Donnelley board of directors approves spinoffs of LSC communications and Donnelley Financial Solutions

* Separation to be completed october 1, 2016

* RRD to effectuate 1:3 reverse stock split on october 1, 2016 following spinoffs

* Board has approved distribution to its shareholders of approximately 80.75% of outstanding shares of each of LSC communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: