2016年 9月 15日

BRIEF-Monmouth reports redemption in full of 7.625% series A preferred stock

Sept 14 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.625% series a preferred stock

* To redeem all 2.1 million issued and outstanding shares of its 7.625% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Series a preferred stock redemption price of $25/share, plus dividends accrued, unpaid to and including redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

