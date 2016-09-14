版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日

BRIEF-TubeMogul enters into a fourth amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Sept 14 TubeMogul Inc

* Entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

* Amendment extended maturity date for existing $40.0 million revolving line of credit from April 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2cFKyay Further company coverage:

