BRIEF-United Technologies: Neil Mitchill named chief financial officer of Pratt & Whitney.

Sept 14 United Technologies Corp :

* Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. Has been named vice president and chief financial officer of Pratt & Whitney. Source text - bit.ly/2cYOSzy Further company coverage:

