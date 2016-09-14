版本:
BRIEF-Dominion East Ohio:Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted in favour of continuing pipeline infrastructure replacement program

Sept 14 Dominion East Ohio:

* Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to authorize co to continue pipeline infrastructure replacement program

* Public Utilities Commission of Ohio authorized co to recover associated costs for another 5-year period,which runs through 2021

* The PUCO also approved an increase in annual PIR spending from current $160 million to $180 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

