2016年 9月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Callaway says carefully managing net financial exposure to Golfsmith and Golf Town

Sept 14 Callaway Golf Co :

* "has been carefully managing its net financial exposure to golfsmith and golf town, which are both significant customers of Callaway"

* Expects to collect substantially all outstanding accounts receivable balances owed by Golfsmith, Golf Town Source text - bit.ly/2cWbnsM Further company coverage:

