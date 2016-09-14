版本:
BRIEF-Tiptree says Caroline Holdings entered stock purchase agreement with Nomura Securities

Sept 14 Tiptree Financial Inc :

* On September 14, 2016, Caroline Holdings unit of co entered into stock purchase agreement with Nomura Securities Co., ltd

* Pursuant to stock purchase agreement, Nomura Securities transferred to co, co's units, 1 million shares of class a stock of Tiptree

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to book value and earnings per share on a GAAP basis Source text - bit.ly/2cOzdm2 Further company coverage:

