版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch places Monsanto Co's ratings on negative watch

Sept 14 Fitch:

* Fitch places Monsanto company's ratings on negative watch

* Negative watch reflects potential downgrade of Bayer's IDR to below 'A-' as a result of merger with Monsanto Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐