BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports entering into of voting support agreement

Sept 14 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd :

* Agnico Eagle announces entering into of voting support agreement

* Agnico Eagle, Pershimco and Orla entered into a waiver and termination agreement dated september 14, 2016

* To vote all shares of pershimco resources owned by Agnico Eagle in favour of proposed plan of arrangement between Orla and Pershimco

* Agnico Eagle agreed to termination of investor rights agreement upon completion of support arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

