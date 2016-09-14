版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Four Corners reports acquisition of four KFC restaurants for $3.9 million

Sept 14 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :

* Four Corners Property Trust announces acquisition of four Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants for $3.9 million

* FCPT funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Acquisition of real estate of four KFC restaurants in Detroit, Michigan MSA for $3.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐