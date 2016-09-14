版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook - Facebook's 7th data center will be in Los Lunas, New Mexico in the United States

Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook - Facebook's 7th data center will be in Los Lunas, New Mexico in the United States

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐