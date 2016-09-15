BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals H1 net loss widens to EUR 8.8 mln

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Confirm our outlook for full-year 2016 provided in March
* For first six months of this year, net research and development expenses were 8.2 million euros ($9.22 million), up from 2015 expenses of 4.7 million euros
* Newron's net loss for first six months of 2016 is 8.8 million euros, compared to 6.9 million euros in first half of 2015
* Company's revenues for first half of 2016 were 3.9 million euros, up from 2.0 million euros in 2015
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.