瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 13:03 BJT

BRIEF-Sonova Holding says completes acquisition of AudioNova

Sept 15 Sonova Holding AG

* Says completes acquisition of AudioNova Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

