REFILE-BRIEF-Shell signs agreement to sell Denmark refining business

Sept 15 Shell :
* Agreement for sale of Shell's remaining downstream
businesses in Denmark, including Fredericia refinery, to Dansk
Olieselskab ApS
* Deal for approximately $80 million including working
capital
* Says completes shell's exit from downstream activities in
denmark
* Approximately 240 people who are employed by A/S Dansk
Shell will remain employed by the company as it transfers to new
ownership
* Sale is expected to complete in 2017, subject to
regulatory approval
* Shell's upstream interests in denmark are not impacted by
this transaction
Link to press release: (go.shell.com/2calQuQ)
