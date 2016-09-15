BRIEF-Rada says received new orders totaling over $11 mln since beginning of 2016

Sept 15 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd
* Rada electronic industries ltd says it has received new
orders totaling over $11 million since beginning of 2016
* Expects revenues in second half of 2016 to be
significantly improved over first half
* Rada reports backlog growth following new orders of over
$11 million since the beginning of 2016
* Rada electronic industries ltd says 60% of new orders are
due to its avionics business, while 40% came from tactical
radars line of business
* Anticipated that rate of new orders from radars' line of
business is expected to further increase during remainder of
this year and 2017
