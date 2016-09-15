BRIEF-Rada says received new orders totaling over $11 mln since beginning of 2016

Sept 15 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada electronic industries ltd says it has received new orders totaling over $11 million since beginning of 2016

* Expects revenues in second half of 2016 to be significantly improved over first half

* Rada electronic industries ltd says 60% of new orders are due to its avionics business, while 40% came from tactical radars line of business

* Anticipated that rate of new orders from radars' line of business is expected to further increase during remainder of this year and 2017