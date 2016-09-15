BRIEF-Tribune Media enters settlement agreement with U.S. internal revenue service

Sept 15 Tribune Media Co :
* On Sept 14, 2016, Tribune Media entered into a settlement
agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service
* Company expects to make payments to federal and state tax
authorities during Q4 of 2016
* Agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue
service to resolve income tax dispute regarding 2008 formation
of Newsday partnership
* Did not report taxable gain on deal because transaction
was structured to comply with partnership provisions of internal
revenue code
* Total cash tax impact resulting from agreement is expected
to be substantially consistent with company's previous
expectations
Source text - (bit.ly/2cQoHKM)
Further company coverage: