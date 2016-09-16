BRIEF-Oragenics, Koski Family Limited partnership enters into amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 15 Oragenics Inc :
* Co and Koski Family Limited partnership entered into an amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* Amendment increases interest rate on note from three percent per annum to six percent per annum commencing on September 30, 2016
* Says amendment extends maturity date of note from September 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cbEcf2) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
