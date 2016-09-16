版本:
BRIEF-Oragenics, Koski Family Limited partnership enters into amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note

Sept 15 Oragenics Inc :

* Co and Koski Family Limited partnership entered into an amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note - SEC filing

* Amendment increases interest rate on note from three percent per annum to six percent per annum commencing on September 30, 2016

* Says amendment extends maturity date of note from September 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cbEcf2) Further company coverage:

