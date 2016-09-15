BRIEF-Harsco sells interest in Brand Energy JV

Sept 15 Harsco Corp :

* Harsco Corp says intends to use cash proceeds to reduce outstanding debt

* Transaction includes termination of certain obligations of company under joint venture arrangement with CD&R. Harsco received cash of $145 million

* Total value realized from transaction is approximately $232 million

* Harsco received cash of $145 million today with closing of transaction

* Transaction has no impact on co's 2016 outlook for adjusted operating income and free cash flow as disclosed with its q2 results on August 4, 2016

* Expects to record a non-cash accounting loss on this equity investment of about $45 million, or a loss of $0.56 per share after tax in q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: