BRIEF-Harsco sells interest in Brand Energy JV

Sept 15 Harsco Corp :
* Harsco Corp says intends to use cash proceeds to reduce
outstanding debt
* Transaction includes termination of certain obligations of
company under joint venture arrangement with CD&R. Harsco
received cash of $145 million
* Total value realized from transaction is approximately
$232 million
* Harsco received cash of $145 million today with closing of
transaction
* Transaction has no impact on co's 2016 outlook for
adjusted operating income and free cash flow as disclosed with
its q2 results on August 4, 2016
* Expects to record a non-cash accounting loss on this
equity investment of about $45 million, or a loss of $0.56 per
share after tax in q3 2016
