2016年 9月 16日

BRIEF-Goldfield approves an extension of company's stock repurchase plan

Sept 15 Goldfield Corp :

* Approved an extension, until September 30, 2017, of company's stock repurchase plan, originally adopted on September 17, 2002 Source text - bit.ly/2cMNAZm Further company coverage:

