BRIEF-XL Catlin to acquire leading Australian specialty insurance underwriting agency Brooklyn

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 15 Xl Group Ltd :
* XL Catlin to acquire leading Australian specialty insurance underwriting agency Brooklyn
* Says agreement to acquire Brooklyn Underwriting Pty Limited and Brooklyn It Pty Limited from Paul Hines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.