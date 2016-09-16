版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 08:29 BJT

BRIEF-XL Catlin to acquire leading Australian specialty insurance underwriting agency Brooklyn

Sept 15 Xl Group Ltd :

* XL Catlin to acquire leading Australian specialty insurance underwriting agency Brooklyn

* Says agreement to acquire Brooklyn Underwriting Pty Limited and Brooklyn It Pty Limited from Paul Hines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐