版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Blackpearl Resources says its Blackrod project receives regulatory approval

Sept 16 Blackpearl Resources :

* Blackrod SAGD project receives regulatory approval

* Its commercial development application at Blackrod received regulatory ,environmental approval from Alberta energy regulator Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐