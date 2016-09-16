版本:
BRIEF-Avnet updates financing arrangements on Premier Farnell deal

Sept 16 Avnet Inc :

* Term loan credit agreement provides for a single borrowing by borrowers of up to 500 mln euros

* Updated its financing arrangements in respect of acquisition of Premier Farnell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

