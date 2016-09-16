BRIEF-Telenor: $1 bln bond exchangeable to Vimpelcom shares at a 40 per cent premium of public offering price of $3.5 per ads

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Telenor Asa
* Telenor ASA today announces the pricing of its USD 1,000,000,000, 3-year bond exchangeable for up to 204,081,633 VimpelCom ADSs
* The bonds were priced with an annual coupon of 0.25 per cent, payable semi-annually in arrear
* The bonds' initial exchange price represents a premium of 40 per cent above the reference ADS price, which is USD 3.50 per ADSs (the public offering price of the ADSs in the United States)
* All other terms were unchanged from those described in Telenor's 15 September 2016 press release
* Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and Citigroup and Credit Suisse acted as joint bookrunners for the offering
* Telenor announced separately that the underwriters have priced its offering of 142,500,000 VimpelCom Ltd. American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States at a public offering price of USD 3.50 per ADS, resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of USD 486,281,250
* Vimpelcom closed at $3.63 per ads on Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.