BRIEF-Solidusgold to acquire Northumberland project from Newmont for US$20 million

Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Solidusgold to acquire Northumberland Project from Newmont for US$20 million

* Solidusgold Inc - Says has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. as agent to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$40 million

* Solidusgold Inc - Received indications of support from GF Capital, LLC and certain strategic investors