BRIEF-Kaizen and HPX agree to convert outstanding loan into common shares of Kaizen

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 16 Kaizen Discovery Inc :
* Kaizen and HPX agree to convert outstanding loan into common shares of Kaizen
* Agreed with HPX to convert full amount of principal and interest owing on loan facility provided to Kaizen by HPX
* Loan totaling approximately C$5.07 million, will be converted into common shares of Kaizen at conversion price of C$0.1575 per share
* As a result of conversion, amount owing on loan facility to be reduced to zero and Kaizen will issue 32.2 million common shares to HPX Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.