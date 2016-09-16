BRIEF-Novartis presents long-term data on Gilenya

Sept 16 Novartis says:
* Says data presented at ECTRIMS show benefit of Gilenya on
patient disability progression at 10 years
* Says Fewer Patients Who Stayed On Gilenya Therapy For 8 10
years developed secondary progressive ms compared to those who
discontinued it
* Says study shows that patients with relapsing remitting
multiple sclerosis (rrms) continuously treated with gilenya()
(fingolimod) had significantly lower disability progression
compared to those whose treatment was interrupted
