BRIEF-Novartis presents long-term data on Gilenya

Sept 16 Novartis says:

* Says data presented at ECTRIMS show benefit of Gilenya on patient disability progression at 10 years

* Says Fewer Patients Who Stayed On Gilenya Therapy For 8 10 years developed secondary progressive ms compared to those who discontinued it

* Says study shows that patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (rrms) continuously treated with gilenya() (fingolimod) had significantly lower disability progression compared to those whose treatment was interrupted